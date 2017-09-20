Melissa Joan Hart upsets fans with insensitive Hurricane Maria post

Even Clarissa couldn’t explain this.

Melissa Joan Hart is facing backlash after lamenting that Hurricane Maria ruined her vacation.

“And just like that, our family vacation is canceled,” Hart, 41, captioned a screenshot announcing Hurricane Maria’s landfall in Dominica. “Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.”

The former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star, who campaigned for Gary Johnson during the presidential election, faced angry comments on Twitter following the post, which has since been deleted from both Twitter and Instagram.

“First, Punta Cana is the Dominican Republic, not Dominica. And it’s better to be ‘bummed’ about death, destruction there,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation,” another user wrote.

Not everyone was against Hart, though. “Better safe than sorry. We do not want anything to happen to you or your family,” one Twitter user assured.

Hurricane Maria, which recently devastated Puerto Rico and left the entire island without power, made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Dominica on Monday.

Hart’s reps did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.