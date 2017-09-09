Tim McGraw, Sofia Vergara, Tom Hanks, Blake Shelton among 40 stars added to ‘Hand in Hand’ telethon lineup

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief,” which is set to broadcast live and commercial-free on Sept. 12 on multiple networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, and Bravo, and live-stream via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, has added more than 40 celebrity supporters to the event’s lineup, along with underwriters the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Verizon — the latter contributing $2.5 million to the telethon as well as providing more than 2,000 call center volunteers.

Confirmed participants now include (in alphabetical order): Anthony Anderson, Bun B, J Balvin, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Connie Britton, George Clooney, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Terry Crews, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Drake, Hilary Duff, Jourdan Dunn, Jamie Foxx, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Marcia Gay Harden, Faith Hill, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Jonas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Nicole Kidman, Karlie Kloss, , Matt Lauer, Jay Leno, Zion & Lennox, Jared Leto, Eva Longoria, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Tim McGraw, Tracy Morgan, Norah O’Donnell, Gerardo Ortiz, Chris Paul, Tyler Perry, Dennis Quaid, Questlove, Jeremy Renner, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Blake Shelton, David Spade, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Chandra Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, Rita Wilson and Reese Witherspoon. More are expected to be announced in the coming days.

“Hand in Hand,” whose organizers include music manager Scooter Braun (Bieber, Ariana Grande) and rapper Bun B, aims to provide expanded relief efforts to those who may be affected by the approaching Hurricane Irma in addition to those already impacted by Hurricane Harvey, which ripped through southern Texas between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. Locations for the event include New York (Times Square), Los Angeles (Universal Studios), Nashville (Grand Ole Opry House), and San Antonio (Majestic Theatre).

The Hand in Hand broadcast will be produced by SB Projects and Den of Thieves with Scooter Braun, Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman, Allison Kaye, Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager serving as Executive Producers. Additional Executive Producers are Chris Choun, and Lee Lodge with Jordan Brown, Penni Thow and Barb Bialkowski serving as Co-Executive Producers.

For more information, updates and to donate, head over to www.HandInHand2017.com.