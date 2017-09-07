Hurricane Irma: From Johnny Depp to Robert DeNiro, these celebrities' properties are right in the storm's path

At least 10 people have died and at least hundreds of people have been left homeless as Hurricane Irma slams through the Caribbean and heads toward the continental U.S.

The category 5 storm – the most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever – has severely damaged many small islands in the Caribbean, ripping apart buildings and causing heavy flooding.

Also in the path of Hurricane Irma’s wrath: celebrities’ multi-million dollar homes. Read on for a look at some who have homes in areas expected to be hit hard by the storm.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s multi-million dollar mansion in the Caribbean island of St. Martin is for sale – and it’s directly in the path of Irma.

The 11-bedroom mansion was listed for $28 million, but the price was lowered to $16.9 million in August.

The ocean-front property includes a heated pool, tennis court, outdoor bar and a fitness center, according to its listing. It’s named le Château des Palmiers, Castle of the Palms.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump National Doral golf course in South Florida are also threatened by the hurricane should it continue on its path and ravage Florida.

Richard Branson

Billionaire businessman Richard Branson didn’t flee from Hurricane Irma; instead, he hunkered down in a wine cellar on his private island and waited it out.

Branson’s company, Virgin, said all of the Necker Island staff was accounted for after the storm hit Branson’s Caribbean island. The island “sustained extensive damage,” the statement said, although the full extent is not yet known.

“We will do whatever we can to support and assist our local community through this extremely testing time,” the statement said.

Sam Branson, the businessman’s son, shared horrific photos and videos on Instagram of the storm and its damage.

“Nobody has no place to live, everybody is homeless,” a distressed woman is heard saying in a video Sam Branson posted. “I’ve got goosebumps all over my body right now.”

"I have never seen anything like this hurricane. Necker and the whole area have been completely and utterly devastated," Branson said in a blog post Thursday. "We are still assessing the damage, but whole houses and trees have disappeared."

Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp owns a private island in the Bahamas, which is in the projected path of Hurricane Irma.

Called Little Hall’s Pond Clay, Depp has named some of the island’s beaches after his children and mentors, according to a 2009 Vanity Fair profile.

Depp paid $3.6 million for the island in 2004, according to Forbes.

Bruce Willis

Actor Bruce Willis’ mansion in the Turks and Caicos is within the storm’s path.

Willis’ home, called The Residence, can be rented out by those seeking to get away – and who have $20,873 per night, according to Travel + Leisure. The ocean-front home in the exclusive Parrot Cay resort has a five-bedroom main house and two three-bedroom guest villas, according to Travel + Leisure.

Willis married model Emma Heming at the home. She has been posting messages of support to friends in the Turks and Caicos on social media.

Keith Richards

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also owns a mansion in the Turks and Caicos’ Parrot Cay resort.

And like Willis, Richards’ home is available for rent for about $8,107 per night, according to Travel + Leisure.

The three bedroom home sits on the ocean and has a heated swimming pool and garden tiki hut.

Eddie Murphy

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy owns a private island in the Bahamas called Rooster Cay.

Murphy reportedly paid $15 million for the island in 2007, according to Forbes.

David Copperfield

Musha Cay is a private island situated in the Bahamas and owned by magician David Copperfield.

Copperfield bought the 100-acre island for $50 million in 2006, according to Forbes. And after he acquired a few additional islands nearby, he developed Musha Cay and the Islands of Copperfield Bay into a luxury resort.

The resort has five guest houses with private beaches and a chef. The site, which can host 24 people at a time, can be rented for about $57,000 a night.

“When I acquired these islands, I made a personal commitment to transform this already perfect place into the most magical vacation destination in the world,” Copperfield said on the private island resort’s website. “Everything truly magical that I’ve ever experienced, everything that has created wonder for me, we’re recreating here at Musha Cay and the Islands of Copperfield Bay.”

Robert De Niro

Along with billionaire James Packer, actor Robert De Niro has been developing a luxury resort on the Caribbean island of Barbuda, the Paradise Found Nobu Resort.

“We are beyond saddened to learn of the devastation in Barbuda caused from Hurricane Irma,” de Niro said in a statement to Extra, promising to “rebuild what nature has taken away from us.”