How to support 'Team Gerri' in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Website to register: Race.KomenNYC.org

Website to donate to Gerri's fundraising page: KomenNYC.org/Gerri

From Gerri:

Race Day is approaching and I couldn't be more excited to join a thousand breast cancer survivors and 13,000 New Yorkers in Central Park this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 for the Komen Greater NYC Race for the Cure. My journey began last April, when I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. In the intervening months, I've had a mastectomy, four months of chemotherapy, breast reconstruction surgery and five weeks of daily radiation treatments. I am feeling good and just passed a mammogram with flying colors. But my journey is not over yet! Not by a long shot!! When I was in treatment I vowed to spread the message about the importance of getting tested and vigorously fighting this disease. That's what I will be doing Sept. 10.

Komen helps tens of thousands of New Yorkers. The money that we will raise this weekend delivers food to women in treatment, gives them transportation to chemo, and provides screenings. It also helps fund more research, reduce disparities, and find the cures.

I need your support… We all need your support. Please give generously, every dollar counts! Let’s race towards one goal: no one should die from breast cancer.

Join me, and together, we WILL create more survivors!