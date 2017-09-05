'Riverdale' star slams fan for inappropriate interaction and Twitter rant

What happens when a fan gets too familiar with a celebrity? If “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has anything to say about it, they get called out on Twitter.

The CW star posted a cutting series of tweets to a fan that was upset by an interaction she had with Reinhart and her co-star, and alleged boyfriend, Cole Sprouse. According to E! Online, the fan took to Twitter to voice her disappointment with the cast members, who she believes treated her very inappropriately.

The user, whose account is private on Twitter, reportedly wrote a series of tweets explaining that she approached the stars in downtown Vancouver and “in a friendly way as if [she] knew him” greeted Sprouse, who she says responded, “who the f--k are you?”

“Basically moral of the story [is] downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude,” she wrote.

According to the outlet, she reportedly went on the rail against the concept of celebrities being in public, saying they need to be prepared for fame and dealing with the public talking to them.

“I just wanna say F--K RUDE PEOPLE, don’t become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least.”

Reinhart somehow unearthed the Twitter diatribe and responded with a series of tweets of her own in which she cut down the fan for her actions, and posting a false version of the events.

“Riverdale” returns to The CW on October 11.