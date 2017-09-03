Walter Becker, Steely Dan co-founder, dead at 67

Walter Becker, guitarist and the co-founder of band Steely Dan, died Sunday, his official site announced. He was 67 years old.

The announcement did not reveal Becker's cause of death.

Donald Fagen, co-founder and lead singer of Steely Dan, told Billboard in early August Becker was "recovering from a procedure and hopefully he’ll be fine very soon.” Becker had missed two performances with the band during its Classic West and Classic East concerts.

Steely Dan disbanded in 1981, but came back in 1993 and has been touring since then. The band released several albums including “Two Against Nature,” which won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Steely Dan was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.