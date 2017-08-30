Sandra Bullock donates $1M toward Harvey relief efforts

Sandra Bullock, who is no stranger to charitable giving, has pledged $1 million to the Red Cross to help the Harvey relief effort underway in Texas, People magazine reported.

Since 2001, the Oscar-winning actress has donated $5 million to the Red Cross to provide aide when disasters strike.

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications at American Red Cross national headquarters, told People.

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, in addition to giving $1 million to the Red Cross, Bullock donated $25,000 to help rebuild a school that was destroyed by the storm. She also gave $1 million toward relief efforts following the tsunami and earthquake that hit Japan in 2011, E! News reported.

"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."

Variety reported in February that Bullock's multiple homes include several in the Austin, Texas, area.

Bullock isn’t the only celebrity lending a hand to victims of the catastrophic floods in Texas: Comedian Kevin Hart donated $25,000 and challenged other celebrities to do the same, while NFL star J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans set up a fundraising campaign on YouCaring that has raised millions of dollars.