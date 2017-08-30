CBS slammed over 'Big Brother' rape joke

The current season of CBS' "Big Brother" has been plagued with controversy and fans want the network to do something about it.

Contestants have come under fire for inappropriate behavior this season.

The final straw for fans, however, was when contestant Jason Dent made a rape joke during the show's 24-hour live stream Monday.

Dent and his fellow contestant Alex Ow laughed as Dent joked he was going to rape contestant Kevin Schlehuber's wife and force Schlehuber's kids to watch.

Shame on you CBS & BIG BROTHER PRODUCTION for letting this bullying and breaking of the rules continue. I'm done. — Roselee Dolle (@RoseleeDolle) August 30, 2017

@CBS these comments and the bullying going on your show Big Brother are just discussing!! @CBS boycott Big Brother and fire Alison G !!!!! — RX Logan (@dml55) August 29, 2017

When it all comes down to it. I blame CBS Big Brother for not having more control and disciplining the HG this Season #bb19 — Strutter50 (@strutter50) August 29, 2017

CBS Cares Tolerance..Bullying.. Honor Vets? Sharon Osbourne, Mark Harmon, LL Cool & other's Do you see what CBS is allowing on Big Brother? — Waterfallpasion (@waterfallpasion) August 29, 2017

CBS best do a better casting job next season or I'm done with US Big Brother. They're vile humans. Makes #BB15 cast look like angels. #BB19 — Katherine Hunt (@PrettyMaryK__) August 29, 2017

SHAME ON CBS for letting all the bullying and harassing going on in Big Brother, just disgusting — Tamie Bever (@BeverTamie) August 30, 2017

"I'm going to tie all your daughters up and make them f--king watch," Dent said through laughter. Ow laughed along with him.



Dent previously made a joke about raping a female housemate earlier this season.

Despite laughing at Dent's joke, Ow became very emotional earlier in August after her housemate Jessica Graf poked her behind. Graf and multiple other competitors have pulled the same move on other housemates throughout this season.

CBS did not return Fox News' request for comment.

