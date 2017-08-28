'The Punisher' reveals episode titles in true military fashion

Marvel is teasing the coming of its latest superhero TV show on Netflix with some real military style. “The Punisher” TV series debuted a new cast video as well as a clever message by way of Morse code to fans of the military-trained anti-hero.

The Punisher was first introduced to the Marvel and Netflix TV world by way of “Daredevil” Season 2, where Jon Bernthal played the Frank Castle character in an intense, and bloody, legal plotline. Castle has always been a fan-favorite, particularly amongst members of the U.S. military, and Bernthal’s performance granted him a solo spinoff series all his own. Now, fans know what the episode titles of “The Punisher” Season 1 will be, and they carry a decidedly military tone.

The official Twitter account for “The Punisher” series leaned into the character’s military roots by posting a series of messages in Morse code, which Entertainment Weekly happily translated into the following:

1: “3 AM”

2: “Two Dead Men”

3: “Kandahar”

4: “Resupply”

5: “Gunner”

6: “The Judas Goat”

7: “Crosshairs”

8: “Cold Steel”

9: “Front Toward Enemy”

10: “Virtue of the Vicious”

11: “Danger Close”

12: “Home”

13: “Memento Mori”

In addition to what appear to be the episode titles for the upcoming series, a teaser video was released as well showing the cast of supporting characters that wlll join Bernthal for his first mission on his own. Most noteworthy in the cast is Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page in both seasons of “Daredevil” and the recently-dropped “Defenders.”

Sadly, the teaser video didn’t shed any light as to the show’s release date, but it did confirm it will arrive before the end of 2017. Typically, Marvel and Netflix like to stagger their new shows by about six months. With Defenders having released in August, it seems that timeline won’t hold true for “The Punisher.”