Farrah Abraham overshares on social media

"Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham rarely holds back.

The reality took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she had a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. She posted a snapshot from the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.

The caption read, "Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @bhrclasvegas @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhills"

Some fans criticized Abraham for oversharing.

One user wrote, "Good on you for getting that done but not entirely sure why something so personal and private needs to be shared with everyone."

Another penned, "TMI at its most extreme."

The photo, which seemed like it could be a paid post, got the attention of a few of Abraham's die-hard defenders. One wrote, "They paid her for this. It's a plug. That's why she shared it. She's a business woman. Why keep asking why she shared it?? She shared it because she got paid to plug a business."

Additionally, the center posted a candid video with Abraham explaining the procedure.

Curious about how Vaginal Rejuvenation works?!... A post shared by Sara Fowler, RN (@la_laser_lady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Abraham has yet to comment further about the procedure.