'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot purposely lost the Miss Universe pageant

All that glitters isn’t gold … at least for Gal Gadot.

Prior to becoming a household name as an actress, the “Wonder Woman” star, 32, was a beauty pageant queen in her native Israel. Unbeknownst to Gadot, her family entered her in her first pageant when she was still a teenager.

“I told myself, ‘I’m just gonna do this. They’re gonna fly us to Europe, and I’m gonna get to tell my grandchildren that Grandmom did the Miss Israel thing,'” she recalled in the Aug. 25 issue of Rolling Stone. “Little did I know that I would win.”

The actress didn’t realize that winning Miss Israel would automatically make her a contestant in the iconic Miss Universe competition.

“I knew that I did not want to win Miss Universe. It wasn’t my thing,” she explained. “For an 18-year-old, it looked like too much responsibility.”

So Gadot opted to intentionally lose by pretending not to speak English and wearing the wrong clothes.

“I lost majorly,” she told the magazine. “I victoriously lost.”

