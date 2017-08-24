John Mayer getting over Katy Perry by hitting on a girl on Instagram

John Mayer is single now, but he won’t be for long if he gets his way.

Famed music producer David Foster shared a photo of his daughter, Erin Foster, on Instagram in honor of her 35th birthday Wednesday, and with it penned a heartfelt note.

“One of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou,” he wrote.

🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Upon seeing the image, Mayer took to the comment section to express his interest.

“Can you put a good word in for me?” Mayer, 39, wrote.

The not-so-subtle request might prove that Mayer has finally moved on from ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, for whom he wrote the song “Still Feel Like Your Man” on his new album.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” Mayer told the New York Times in March, referring to Perry.

“And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years,” he continued. “That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Page Six reached out to Erin’s rep to find out if her dad put in “good word” for the musician or not.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.