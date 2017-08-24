Jennifer Aniston slams body shamers over pregnancy rumors: 'it's just my body'

Jennifer Aniston has had enough with people assuming she’s pregnant, and now she’s letting people know about it.

Speaking to Glamour, the former “Friends” star was asked what phrase she would ban from the tabloids about herself if she could. In her answer, she had a sharp response for those who have posted false rumors about her having her first child.

“I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!’” she explained. “I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

Aniston, who is married to fellow celebrity Justin Theroux, has had to walk back rumors found in tabloids and gossip columns about her body a lot lately. Earlier this month, she was asked to comment on her nipples frequently showing during her time on “Friends.”

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that,” she told Vogue. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them - it’s just the way my breasts are!”