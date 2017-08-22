'Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale title and run time revealed

After last week’s shocking cliffhanger, “Game of Thrones” fans are bracing themselves for whatever is to come in the Season 7 finale. Now, HBO has released some minor, albeit interesting, details about what’s to come.

Just less than a week before the big day, HBO is teasing fans with the finale’s episode title, and it’s got a lot of plot implications. “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Episode 7 will be titled “The Dragon and the Wolf.” As some fans were quick to point out, the title might reveal that this will be the episode where Jon Snow finally learns that he is both a Stark and Targaryen, not a bastard as he’s always believed. The teaser trailer for the upcoming episode shows Jon, Daenerys and almost every main character that’s still alive meeting for an armistice. With the army of the dead approaching, it's time that everyone's petty squabbles be put on hold.

However, the title isn’t the only big reveal from HBO. Entertainment Weekly previously reported that, given the fact that Season 7 is going to be three fewer episodes than every other season of “Thrones,” the finale would be the longest in the show’s history. Now, fans know how long. Clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds, viewers can expect for an almost feature-length episode of the immensely popular fantasy drama.

Will Jon learn his lineage? Will Daenerys and Cersei get along? Can Theon redeem himself? Will the Night King reveal his new pet? Will Arya and Sansa bury the hatchet? Will Bronn say something crude? Fans will have to wait until “The Dragon and the Wolf” premieres.