Britney Spears slams the media at Las Vegas concert: 'I like to keep it real'

Not everything stays in Vegas — especially when the princess of pop is involved.

In the middle of a performance at a Sin City concert Saturday night, Britney Spears took the time to slam the media on-stage, claiming they’ve never provided much of a break throughout her career.

“The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they’re really horrible, and the next minute, you’re on top of the world,” the 35-year-old told the audience.

Spears continued, “But, I’ve never really spoke about [it], you know? And I’m a southern girl, I’m from Louisiana. I’m from the south, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you motherf-----s something to talk about, OK?”

Spears then went on to give a rendition of country singer Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 hit, “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About.”

However, this isn't the first time Spears addressed critics recently, who’ve accused her of lip syncing at her Las Vegas residency. Back in June, she responded to the accusations on Israeli TV while on tour.

I miss you Vegas!! See you in a week!!! 👠🦋 📷: @randeestnicholas A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

“A lot of people think that I don’t sing live,” she explained. “I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my a— out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”

Spears’ residency ends in December.