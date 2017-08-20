Jerry Lewis: The comedian's most memorable moments

Lewis teamed up with Dean Martin to form the comedy duo Martin and Lewis, which lasted for ten years.

Lewis recalled meeting Martin on the street in an interview with the AP.

"I turn and I see this handsome guy in a camel's hair coat," he said at the time. "You can die from how handsome he was, sporting his new nose. And we became very friendly. He looked like he needed a friend and I certainly did. And that was really the start."

During their highly successful partnership, Martin and Lewis starred in a string of movies together, including "Sailor Beware," "You're Never Too Young," and "Artists and Models."