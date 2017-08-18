Steve Bannnon out at White House: Celebrities react on Twitter

The White House confirmed Friday that it would be the last day for controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon — and there was no shortage of celebrities who responded to the news on social media.

Paving the way was Rosie O’Donnell, who offered to play the 63-year-old on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. She instantly tweeted: “hey bannon — shove a tiki torch up ur a-- #FIRED.”

When a viewer commented that this would mean the 55-year-old won't get to appear as Bannon on "SNL," she quickly responded, "the lord works in mysterious ways."

Others responded to the news: