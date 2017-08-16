Liza Minnelli preparing for big comeback, says Michael Feinstein

Liza Minnelli has been keeping a low profile these days, but her friend Michael Feinstein insisted that could change very soon.

“She’s talked about putting a show together that she’d like to do with me,” the 60-year-old told Closer Weekly Wednesday. “Every time we meet, we discuss songs and come up with opening numbers. We’ll see!”

The publication added the 71-year-old singer moved back to her native Los Angeles in 2015 and has since been enjoying a life outside of the spotlight.

The daughter of late movie star Judy Garland endured a public and messy divorce from her fourth husband, producer David Gest. The New York Daily News previously reported they married in 2002 for about a year, but it took five years for the divorce to finalize.

In 2015, PEOPLE Magazine confirmed Minnelli entered rehab for substance abuse. She previously battled addiction over the years and sought out treatment in the past. Alcohol reportedly played a role in her divorce from Gest.

Then in 2016, Gest was found dead at age 62 from a stroke.

But it looks like Minnelli has found peace.

“She’s happy living a life of leisure,” said Feinstein. “She’s never been happier or more content. She’s always working on music and organizing boxes of things she’s collected through the years.”

In addition, Minnelli is also taking dance classes twice a week to stay active and is helping to support Feinstein’s Great American Songbook Foundation, which serves to preserve music that has impacted American history.

“She has a curiosity for life, and I think that’s what keeps her going,” Feinstein added.