7 scandals that rocked Playboy

Anna Nicole Smith busted onto the scene with her Playboy pictorial debut, winning the coveted Playmate of the Year title in 1993. Shortly after, she secured contracts with fashion powerhouses like Guess. But her life seemed to crumble before fans’ eyes on her reality show and in court as she battled for her elderly billionaire husband, J. Howard Marshall’s money when he died. Then, her son Daniel passed in 2006 from a drug overdose. Smith died shortly thereafter from an accidental drug overdose on February 8, 2007 at the age of 39. The model is survived by her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

