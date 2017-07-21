Taylor Swift wins pre-trial victory in radio DJ alleged groping case

Taylor Swift has scored a pre-trial victory in the pop star's ongoing legal battle against a former Denver DJ who Swift claims groped her at a meet-and-greet in 2013.

A federal judge sanctioned David Mueller Wednesday for destroying electronic devices that contained key evidence, the Denver Post reported.

Mueller sued the "Bad Blood" singer in 2015 when he was fired from KYGO after Swift said he reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately after her performance at the Pepsi Center in Denver in 2013.

RADIO DJ ACCUSED OF GROPING TAYLOR SWIFT SPEAKS OUT

Swift's legal team questioned Mueller about a two-hour recording he taped of a conversation between the disgraced radio DJ and his former Boss Robert Call the day before Call fired Mueller, the Denver Post reported.

According to the news site, Mueller admitted to losing or destroying four electronic devices. He also claimed his laptop "was fried" after he spilled coffee on its keyboard.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez ruled Wednesday the recording was critical evidence in the case. A trial date has been set for early August.

