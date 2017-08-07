'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi testifies about terrifying confrontation with Teamster

The host of the "Top Chef" reality TV show has testified that she was "petrified" when a Teamster confronted her while union members were picketing outside a Boston-area restaurant where the series filmed in 2014.

Padma Lakshmi says she was a passenger in a vehicle outside a Milton restaurant where men had formed a line.

She said one man leaned his arm on her door and said: "Oh, lookie here, what a pretty face," or "What a shame about that pretty face."

Lakshmi's testimony came Monday during the federal trial of four members of Teamsters Local 25. The men have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to extort, and aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors allege they threatened and harassed the crew of the Bravo show's non-union production company.

