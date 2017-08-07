Al Gore's 'An Inconvenient Sequel' bombs at the box office, ranks in 15th place

Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” failed to resonate with many viewers.

The Washington Times reported Monday that the film, which is a follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," reached the 15th spot at the box office in its first weekend since being released on July 28.

The publication added the movie, which focuses on climate change, earned about $1 million. "An Inconvenient Truth" made nearly $50 million at the box office.

Washington Monthly writer D.R. Tucker wrote that Paramount's move to release the film in a few cities, as opposed to nation-wide, caused poor ticket sales and essentially sabotaged the film.

“Back in June, Paramount abandoned plans to give ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ a wide release on July 28, choosing instead to release the film in only four screens in New York and Los Angeles on July 28 and only 180 screens nationwide a week later,” he claimed. “However, considering the fact that this is arguably the first major anti-Trump documentary to hit theatres — and considering the public outrage over Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement — Paramount should have stuck to its original plan."

But earlier this year, the anti-Hillary Clinton documentary, "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party," by Dinesh D'Souza, raked in more than $13 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. It was initially only released in three theaters.

Despite the "Inconvenient Sequel" setback, Gore has more plans for his follow up flick.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Gore will present the film at this year’s Zurich International Film Festival in October.