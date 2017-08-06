'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines shuts down divorce rumors

Don't count on the "Fixer Upper" stars to break up anytime soon despite the rumors.

Chip Gaines responded to a concerned fan's Twitter post on Friday, addressing rumors Gaines and his wife, Joanna Gaines, were splitting.

"I'm so sick of these 'stories' claiming @joannagaines and @chippergaines breaking up. Leave this couple alone they are wonderful together," Twitter user @Liason_TRTN wrote Friday night.

Gaines responded minutes later, saying: "Won't ever happen..you can take that to the bank! #LoveOfMyLife"

It's unclear what breakup rumors the fan was referencing. The couple on the HGTV show opened up to People magazine in July about their relationship, saying, "Nothing has come easy."

"We’ve worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm — it really does seem like the American Dream you heard about growing up," Gaines said.

"Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable," Gaines said. "If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids."

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on May 26, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Joanna Gaines also shot down rumors in July she was leaving "Fixer Upper" to start her own skin care line.

"I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time," she wrote on Instagram.