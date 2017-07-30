Kate Beckinsale's stalker arrested at Comic Con and charged with felony

The man who police arrested for allegedly stalking a famous actress at Tampa Bay Comic Con appeared before a judge on Sunday morning.

During his first court appearance, the judge upgraded the criminal charge for 45-year-old Terry Repp. He's now facing one count of aggravated stalking, a felony.

According to investigators, Repp has been stalking and harassing actress Kate Beckinsale for the last year. Before coming to Tampa, he allegedly traveled to Houston and Salt Lake City in attempts to make contact with Beckinsale.

While in Salt Lake City, authorities said Repp touched Beckinsale's back and made a statement about stabbing her.

Repp is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

