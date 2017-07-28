'90 Day Fiance's' Russ uncomfortable with wife Paola's sexy photo shoot

"90 Day Fiance" stars Russ and Paola Mayfield clashed over the Colombian-born beauty's topless photo shoot on last season of the hit TLC show.

Conservative Oklahoma native Russ felt uncomfortable with his wife's sexy photo shoots while Paola felt it wasn't Russ' place to tell her what to do with her body.

In this exclusive clip for the upcoming Sunday episode of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," the pair argue of Paola's modeling gig.

'90 DAY FIANCE'S' PAOLA REGRETS TOPLESS PHOTO SHOOT

"I know that the modeling industry here in Miami is very risque, very sexy," Russ says in the clip. "But there's still the open point that we are married and we should be considering each other's thoughts and values."

Paola disagrees and tells the cameras of her husband coming to her photo shoot, "I think Russ wants to come with me because he wants to know what's actually happening and I don't know, it's more about control."

Russ says while he loves his wife and wants to "respect her," he has his values and family to consider.

"I feel like there's a lot of thresholds that are being crossed right now," he said.

Watch what happens in the clip above.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.