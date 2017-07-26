Kenny Rogers gets candid on performing with Dolly Parton for the last time

Kenny Rogers admitted it will be difficult to hold back tears when he and Dolly Parton perform together for the last time this fall.

The 78-year-old singer is retiring after his current 200-date tour.

“I told Dolly, ‘I am going to say goodbye and spend more time with my wife and kids,’” he told Closer Weekly. “So she replied, ‘It’s been 13 years since we sang on stage together. You cannot get out of town without us doing something.’”

Rogers confirmed it was the 71-year-old country crooner who suggested creating a special one-night-only event in honor of his retirement.

“Working with Dolly is always emotional because we have so much history together,” he explained on their 30-year friendship. “Dolly is an old and dear friend. You either have old friends or you don’t and I have always had a friend in Dolly. We have always supported each other and have mutual respect.”

Rogers and Parton will perform their duets, including “Islands in the Stream” and “You Can’t Make Old Friends” during the All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration, which is taking place on October 25 in Nashville.