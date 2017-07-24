New 'Bond' film release date announced: Who will play 007?

At last, fans know how long they’ll have to wait before they get another film in the highly successful James Bond franchise. Following the release of the 2015 smash hit, “Spectre,” the studio has set a premiere date for the 25th film in the franchise.

According to Deadline, the yet untitled Bond film will hit theaters on November 8, 2019, giving it a whopping four year gap between movies. The film will maintain the tradition of releasing first in the U.K. and then the U.S. and rest of the world soon after.

While the announcement comes as exciting news, it’s not much to whet fans’ appetite for more on 007. The outlet reports that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli weren’t able to give important details about the film such as its title, distributor, director or even cast. However, they did promise that information was coming at a later date.

The biggest question on everyone’s minds is whether or not actor Daniel Craig will reprise his role as everyone’s favorite British spy. Variety reports that the 49-year-old actor is likely returning for a fifth film as Bond, despite previous claims that he couldn’t fathom doing a follow up to “Spectre.”

Craig’s portrayal of Bond in “Skyfall” remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise to date. As a result, rumors indicate that the studio is very interested in squeezing him for just one more film before passing the suit and tie on to someone else.