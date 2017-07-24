'Game of Thrones' predictions: What to expect from Season 7, episode 3

“Game of Thrones” is starting to close out its storyline now that the show has an end date and it’s surpassed the “A Song of Ice and Fire” written source material. To help bring things to a quicker conclusion, there has been a noticeable amount of quick travel around the very vast fictional world. Characters travel hundreds of miles in just one episode when it used to take whole seasons for people to move from one place to another.

With every character suddenly feeling in arms length of each other, one can only predict where the story will go. With nothing official set in stone for the events of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, episode 3, here are a few educated guesses as to what will happen next:

