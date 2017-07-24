'Flip or Flop's' Christina El Moussa headed to 'Real Housewives?' Not so fast

Rumors have been swirling that Christina El Moussa could be headed to the “Real Housewives” franchise, but a source with knowledge of the situation told Fox News the “Flip or Flop” star hasn’t been in touch with Bravo execs.

OK Magazine reported earlier this month that Bravo was hoping to get El Moussa on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” But so far, nothing is in the works, Fox News has learned.

“Christina is currently focused on filming new episodes of ‘Flip or Flop’ and has not been approached by Bravo executives,” a source told us.

El Moussa stars with her now ex Tarek on HGTV’s hit “Flip or Flop.” On the series, the two take dated, often crumbling homes and flip them in the hopes of turning a serious profit. Each episode chronicles the pair’s search for a property, construction and design work.

Christina has recently been sharing snapshots from the set of “Flip or Flop.”

