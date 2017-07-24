Christie Brinkley gets candid on her love life: There's 'nobody right now'

When it comes to Christie Brinkley’s love life, the 63-year-old supermodel admitted there “nobody right now.”

“I’m loving my summer and [I’m] kind of really too busy [to date],” she told ETOnline. “But I’d slow it down a little if the right person came along.”

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

And while Brinkley is happily single, her daughter Alexa Ray Joel has a new beau, restauranteur Ryan Gleason, and he got the stamp of approval from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl.

“I totally approve,” she said. “Nicest guy, real sweetheart. He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

The 31-year-old singer, whose father is Brinkley’s ex-husband Billy Joel, told Fox News in 2015 her mother has been a major influence throughout her upbringing.

A post shared by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

“I’ve learned pretty much everything from mom,” said Joel. “She’s taught me a lot about just taking care of yourself — skin care, great makeup tricks. She’s very good at putting together that very effortless-style look.”

Another benefit of being Brinkley’s daughter? The amazing ensembles she’s inherited from her mom’s closet.

“She’s got the best style,” gushed Joel. “She’s really the most stylish woman I know. I’m just trying to keep up!”