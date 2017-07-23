'Celebrity Family Feud' recap: comedians steal the show with big laughs

Normally it’s all on host Steve Harvey to bring the laughs to the stage on “Celebrity Family Feud.” However, on the latest episode it was time for some backup as funny people from all walks of life battled it out for charity.

Comedians, and married couple, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael led teams of Hollywood’s funniest men and women against each other. Needless to say, with so many quick wits in the house, the competition got heated. The married couple took the stage first where the boys won the question, but the husband couldn’t resist the urge to gloat in front of his wife It will likely be a long time before she forgets the image of him miming the milking of a cow as he danced back to the podium. This set the tone of the boys jabbing the ladies, with the peak being from comedian Adam Pally.

The ladies came to the stage dressed in the same outfit, a teal top with a pink tie. Pally interrupted Harvey to claim he had a complaint and took a dig at the ladies’ attire.

“It’s my birthday and these waitresses haven’t sung me a song yet.”

Fortunately, the trash talk was all in good fun as getting a laugh was key. With only one strike on the board and one answer left to the prompt “something you use as a last resort when you run out of toilet paper,” comedian John Gemberling insisted on squirrel. The answer received no points, but merited a belly laugh from the host, who had to take a moment before continuing.

In the end, it was the funny women that had the last laugh, edging the men out and making it to the fast money round where they took home the big $25,000 prize for their charity.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Later in the show it was a bout between singer Christina Milian and her family against former “Celebrity Family Feud” host Louie Anderson. The comedian had to take a moment at the top of the show to comment on Harvey’s time in the hosting position.

“I must say, you are doing an excellent job as the host,” he said to an incredibly grateful Harvey. In the end, his time as host and buttering up of the host weren’t enough to give his team the win as the Milian clan won the game.