‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Unveiled As Season 7 Title Of FX Anthology Series — Comic-Con

After months of teasing, Ryan Murphy finally revealed the title of the seventh season of American Horror Storyon Thursday night at San Diego Comic-Con.The Emmy Award-winning master of the TV anthology used the fan-driven event to announce that the forthcoming season of the horror series will be titled American Horror Story: Cult.

The unveiling came during a hyped event at the San Diego waterfront, where a series of images of unsettlingand sinister-looking clowns set against a red, white and blue palette were projected onto a mist of water. They marched and moved in eerie unison as the distorted and disturbingAHSsoundtrack played.The video eventually referred fans to the website AHS7.com, where a similar video played. As the presentation played on a loop, performers dressed as the clowns walked among the fans, asking them to “Join us” while giving them pins with theAHSlogo stamped on them.

Murphy started dropping hints about the new season of AHSas early as May, leaving us nuggets of cryptic info. His posts included concept art of a creature with arms coming out of its head with the caption “AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity” as well as the a hint of the return of Twisty the clown from season 4 played by John Carroll Lynch. Other clues included a body covered in bees as well as the distinct font used by the series.

The biggest hint he dropped was when he posted images of the U.S. flag as well as a photo of a blue hair with the caption, “AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue” leading us to believe that this season will lean towards patriotism and/or take its cue from last Novembers election. Based on the clues, the Comic-Con reveal ofCultas the season’s title, doesn’t connect all the dots, but gives us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming season starringSarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.