Leonardo DiCaprio's friend attempts to court his ex: 'I will marry you right now'

Art dealer/artist Tony Shafrazi is seemingly courting Leo DiCaprio’s ex — 25-year-old model Toni Garrn — online.

Early wrap 🍀 @kerastase_official #aurabotanica🌿 #ad A post shared by TONI GARRN (@tonigarrn) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Shafrazi — whose pals with DiCaprio and known for helping launch the ­careers of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat — has been leaving flirty comments on German bombshell Garrn’s Instagram feed.

After she posted a pic in bed, the art insider publicly commented: “I Will Marry you Right Now and would like a Dozen Children when you are ready, with the least inconvenience, pain or headaches. Just more like you!”

Hairtalk with @intothegloss & @kerastase_official #aurabotanica A post shared by TONI GARRN (@tonigarrn) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:25am PST

He added emojis of a dolphin and a four-leaf clover with, “Imagine how great that would be for the world of Joy Health & Happiness.” Indeed! He commented on another pic of the beauty posing in Spain, “Good Morning” with a heart.

Last event of the week!! Thanks for having me join and speak at such a beautiful and classic evening to fight aids #operngala And thanks for this insane @balmain @elizabethsulcer 👊🏼 A post shared by TONI GARRN (@tonigarrn) on Nov 6, 2016 at 9:18am PST

