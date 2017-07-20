entertainment

Couples

Leonardo DiCaprio's friend attempts to court his ex: 'I will marry you right now'

By Mara Siegler
New York Post
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES) - RTX15CRG

Art dealer/artist Tony Shafrazi is seemingly courting Leo DiCaprio’s ex — 25-year-old model Toni Garrn — online.

Shafrazi — whose pals with DiCaprio and known for helping launch the ­careers of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat — has been leaving flirty comments on German bombshell Garrn’s Instagram feed.

After she posted a pic in bed, the art insider publicly commented: “I Will Marry you Right Now and would like a Dozen Children when you are ready, with the least inconvenience, pain or headaches. Just more like you!”

He added emojis of a dolphin and a four-leaf clover with, “Imagine how great that would be for the world of Joy Health & Happiness.” Indeed! He commented on another pic of the beauty posing in Spain, “Good Morning” with a heart.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.

