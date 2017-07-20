Farrah Abraham serves her ex with a cease and desist

Farrah Abraham has documented her relationship woes with ex-boyfriend Simon Saran on MTV, "Teen Mom OG," and now the drama has leaked from the reality TV screen to actual reality.

The 26-year-old told Fox News she served Saran with a cease and desist order.

"Farrah is happy she will not have her ex harassing or stalking her further," a rep for the star told us.

Saran told E! News, "I don't need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is. I have no hard feelings against Farrah. We are just from two different worlds. She likes the fake life, I want what's real. I wish the best for her and much success in all of her future endeavors."

Abraham wrote a series of tweets earlier this month slamming her ex.

“why are you trying to get attention, your pathetic & im a great mother, professional, friend & women go STOP using me for money.”

