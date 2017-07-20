Comic-Con: Noah Hawley Developing ‘Doctor Doom’ Movie For Fox

At the very end of the Legionpanel at Comic-Con, showrunner Noah Hawley broke the news that he is developing aDoctor Doomfilm at Fox. This expands Hawley’s involvement in the comic book universe as he takes on a movie about of the biggest villain in the Marvel universe.

Not much information was given about the movie, considering that Hawley mentioned it at the very tail end of the panel, but filmgoers might best remember the character of Doctor Doom (aka Victor Von Doom) from the 2005 adaptation ofFantastic Four,where he was played byJulian McMahon. The Fox superhero movie also starredIoan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis as Marvel’s first family.

Doctor Doomis a scientific genius and the archnemesis of the Fantastic Four. Known for his signature look of an iron mask and a green cloak, he has a multitude of powers includingsorcery, mind transferal, superhuman strength and near-indestructibility as well as energy projection and absorption.

This might be the start of a new Fantastic Four franchise but as approached via a supervillain. Fox rebooted theFantastic Fourfranchise in 2015 with Josh Trank directing andMiles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell starring as the titular heroes and Toby Kebbell as another iteration of Doctor Doom.