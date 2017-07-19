Jake Paul is upsetting his neighbors with his YouTube antics and fame

Jake Paul, a Disney star and YouTube sensation, has more than 8 million fans. However, it seems few of those fans live on his street, as his neighbors are reportedly considering a class-action public nuisance lawsuit for some of Paul’s wild antics.

Paul has found fame with his particular brand of YouTube videos, which tend to skew toward elaborate pranks and wild, often dangerous, stunts. Some of these videos take place in his West Hollywood rental home, where local residents are getting fed up with the noise and attention his viral fame has brought to the neighborhood.

According to KTLA5, Paul recently burned furniture in his empty pool, with the flames and smoke eventually billowing higher than the home itself. Additionally, he’s not shy about giving out his home address to fans. As a result, the street is constantly flooded with people, mostly young girls, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. In the network’s report, Paul came outside to discuss the issue, but things devolved into screaming with his entourage and jumping on the news van.

“It’s terrible, it’s a bad situation and I feel bad for them, but there’s nothing we can do,” he said. “Jake Paulers are the strongest army out there.”

Mic reports that several residents have taken to a local community message board to complain about the star and his affect on their once quiet neighborhood.

“What can we do to move these ‘wasters’ on?” one person wrote. “The congestion is unacceptable and soon someone is going to be hurt with youngsters hanging around in the middle of the road. Tonight traffic enforcement were there and doing absolutely nothing.”

According to the report, concerned neighbors are meeting with local law enforcement and government to see if there’s anything they can do about the situation. They’re reportedly willing to take things as far as a class-action public nuisance lawsuit, but it’s unclear how far that will go at this time.