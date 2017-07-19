'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' director confirms standalone movie following 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The fate of some of the best characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is totally uncertain after “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, but that doesn’t mean you can’t expect a third outing for the “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Amid rumors that the MCU will reboot or end after the climactic film crossover, the “Guardians” director revealed his films are safe.

Director James Gunn responded to a fan’s question on Twitter asking whether “Infinity War” will be the last time fans get to see the Guardians of the Galaxy in action. He made it clear, in very few words, that his team of heroes is going to appear again in its own standalone adventure. In fact, he’s currently hard at work on the script. However, he did make sure to warn fans that the third movie will be directly impacted by the events of “Infinity War,” so every character might not be there when the time comes.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” hit theaters earlier this year, and fans know that they can expect a return of Star Lord and the crew alongside the Avengers next year. However, Marvel Studios is keeping its mouth shut about anything that may or may not come after the two-part "Avengers" story. For a company that’s not shy about announcing new projects several years in advance, many wondered if there even will be a fourth phase of movies to follow up on the climax to the “Avengers” saga.

These fears were amplified thanks to a recent interview that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did with Collider in which he admitted that there’s no concrete plans for anything past the untitled “Avengers 4.”

“Certainly as we get into ‘Infinity War’ there is a sense of climax if not a conclusion to, by the time we’re at untitled ‘Avengers 4,’ the 22 movies that will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU," he said. "And what happens after that will be very different. I don’t know if it’s Phase 4, it might be a new thing.”

Fortunately, “Guardians fo the Galaxy 3” and a sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” have been confirmed. However, there’s no telling what will become of the MCU after that, but Feige is preparing fans for something a little different than we’ve seen since things kicked off in 2008.