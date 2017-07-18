Jessica Alba pregnant with baby No. 3

Jessica Alba's family is about to get a little bigger.

The actress announced on Monday she and her husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child. The couple got married in 2008.

Alba, 36, turned the announcement into a family affair, posting a video on her Instagram page with her two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

"@Cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed," Alba captioned the video.

Alba is the co-founder of The Honest Company. Her acting career took off in the 2000s after appearing in James Cameron's Fox television series "Dark Angel." She also starred in movies such as "Sin City" and "Mechanic: Resurrection."