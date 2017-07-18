'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines 'still surprised' by huge success

No one is more surprised by the success of "Fixer Upper" than the stars of the show.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are still shocked at how they went from small-town home designers to big-time TV stars.

"For us it's just been an unbelievable wild ride...miracle after miracle sort of popped out at us," Chip Gaines told the "Today" show Tuesday of "what it's like to...be plucked out of complete obsecurity."

"I think we're still surprised," he added.

The Texas native also revealed the book cover for his upcoming memoir "Capital Gaines" which he says details the life lessons he has learned from doing "stupid things."

"I really wanted it to be comical but insightful," he said.

The Gaineses had asked fans on social media to help pick the book's cover giving them three options.

In the end, Chip Gaines chose the cover that lost by "a huge margin" on the top right.

"I said, 'I'm writing the book.' I really wanted it to be about me and the expression that I wanted to capture," he said.

His wife Joanna agreed, "I love it."

She also said all the crazy things her husband shares in the book are true.

"He is crazy," she said.