Ed Sheeran deletes Twitter account following 'Game of Thrones' backlash

Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter...again.

The British pop star took a break from the social media site earlier this month because of negativity, but he appears to have left the platform completely.

The singer's Twitter account has gone offline.

The move follows Sheeran's cameo on the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" Sunday night. Sheeran's appearance as a singing Lannister soldier became a buzzed-about topic on social media.

The 26-year-old told Britain's Sun tabloid this month that he was no longer using his Twitter account aside from posting his Instagram pictures to it. He called Twitter a platform for "saying mean things" and was trying to "work out why people dislike me so much."

Sheeran's Instagram account remains intact as of now so his 13.9 million fans can keep up to all of his happenings.

