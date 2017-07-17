Paris Hilton on being recognized as a 'ditzy dumb blonde': 'It annoys me'

If there’s one person who’s a big fan of Paris Hilton, it’s Paris Hilton.

Her reality TV series “The Simple Life” may have ended in 2007, but the hotel heiress still enjoys binge watching old episodes.

“The Simple Life,” which also starred Nicole Richie, first aired in 2003. It chronicled the two stars attempting to navigate manual labor outside of Hollywood.

“My boyfriend [Chris Zylka] and I watch it all the time,” the 36-year-old told Refinery29.com. “I think one of the most funny ones was when Nicole and I worked at Sonic. We were just dressed up on those big milkshake outfits, and we were running around and causing trouble. We always had so much fun on that show. [Richie] is so funny.”

Still, there is one thing that bothers Hilton, even to this day.

“People think because of the character I played — people assume before they meet me that I’m a really ditzy dumb blonde,” she explained. “That’s the one thing that kind of annoys me sometimes. They just think because of the reality show that’s who I really am. But that was just a character that I created. I didn’t realize what a huge success [it would be] — that I would have to continue playing this character for five years. With everything that’s happening, though, with my business, I think people can understand that you couldn’t possibly get this far being a dumb blonde.”

These days, Hilton is more interested in being recognized as an entrepreneur. It’s been reported that she sells $200 million worth of perfume annually. She also owns three hotels, 35 boutiques around the world and is a product manufacturer who has launched everything from makeup to children’s wear.

Hilton told Fox News in February that she has zero plans to do reality TV again.

“I get calls every single day from networks and companies pitching ideas for a show,” she explained. “Every single day. I really enjoyed being a pioneer in the reality television world, but now I’m on to bigger and better things. I don’t know, I’m just not into the whole reality thing anymore at all. I just see myself more as a businesswoman now and that’s what I really prefer to put my focus on now.”