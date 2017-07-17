entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Illness

Kim Zolciak has almost 'fully recovered' from 2015 stroke

Fox News
FOX411: Kim Zolciak reveals she had a mini-stroke following 'DWTS'

 

Kim Zolciak is still on the mend following her Sept. 2015 stroke.  

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star opened up on Instagram about how she has been doing since she was rushed to the hospital nearly two years ago when her daughter noticed "something wasn't 'right.'" 

KIM ZOLCIAK HAS A MINI-STROKE

She explained, "I have almost fully recovered (sometimes my tongue slips when I speak, and sometimes I have the word on the tip of my tongue but it just doesnt come out) but I feel great!!," she wrote on Instagram.

Thank you @briellebiermann for sending me this! I wanted to share it with you! As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015 and when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something wasn't "right" with me I remember him yelling, "Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!" It's TRUE! And Im so thankful for everyone's quick thinking. I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team. I have almost fully recovered (sometimes my tongue slips when I speak, and sometimes I have the word on the tip of my tongue but it just doesnt come out) but I feel great!! I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!! 💋

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Along with her health update, she shared a guide for how to recognize a stroke.

"I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!!" she wrote. 

Zolciak had a TIA (transient ischemic attacke), which is also called a mini-stroke, while she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars." 

KIM ZOLCIAK:  'I NEEDED' BOTOX BEFORE 'DWTS'

Fans thanked the mother of six for her candidness about her health.

One user wrote, “my husband had his at 28... while I was caring for 7 kids at the time.. your right timing is everything. I'm glad the medical team took it serious for his age. They first thought vertigo but than rules it out.”

Another said, “Thank you for sharing about recognizing a stroke Kim! I had a TIA last month and thankfully I called 911 immediately and doing quite well."

AROUND THE WEB