Julianne Hough shows off six pack on honeymoon

Julianne Hough showed off her six pack and her new husband.

The newly-married star shared pictures from her romantic honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich on Instagram.

Hough first shared a few selfies from their trip and captioned the photos, "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin."

She then shared a solo shot of herself on the beach with her toned abs on full display.

Laich, a professional hockey player, also shared a photo of his wife's six pack from a different angle.

"That view though......we might never leave," he wrote.

The pair married on July 8 after a two-year engagement.