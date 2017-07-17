Diet & Fitness
Julianne Hough shows off six pack on honeymoon
Julianne Hough showed off her six pack and her new husband.
The newly-married star shared pictures from her romantic honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich on Instagram.
Hough first shared a few selfies from their trip and captioned the photos, "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin."
She then shared a solo shot of herself on the beach with her toned abs on full display.
Laich, a professional hockey player, also shared a photo of his wife's six pack from a different angle.
"That view though......we might never leave," he wrote.
The pair married on July 8 after a two-year engagement.