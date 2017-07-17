entertainment

Diet & Fitness

Julianne Hough shows off six pack on honeymoon

Fox News
Dancer and actress Julianne Hough poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016.  (Reuters)

Julianne Hough showed off her six pack and her new husband.

The newly-married star shared pictures from her romantic honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich on Instagram.

Hough first shared a few selfies from their trip and captioned the photos, "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin."

She then shared a solo shot of herself on the beach with her toned abs on full display.

Laich, a professional hockey player, also shared a photo of his wife's six pack from a different angle.

"That view though......we might never leave," he wrote.

The pair married on July 8 after a two-year engagement.

