Katy Perry accused of asking drag queens to work for free

Drag queen Vicky Vox claims Katy Perry refused to pay drag queens to appear in one of her upcoming music videos.

On Tuesday, Vox called out an anonymous singer for “begging drag queens to do a music video for two days with no pay, they own costumes and all.”

Vox continued, “It wasn’t until we all said NOPE … that they said maybe there might be some budget. But they’ll get back to us tomorrow? No, f—k this. You need to know today, you stressed that. Do you think we just like to prance around for sugarplum dreams? Bitch, THIS IS F—KING WORK.”

A post shared by Vicky Vox (@thevickyvox) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

“Drag queens should not have to beg you to value them. Not only is it insulting you asked them to value themselves as worthless,” Vox fumed. “You were going to USE them for your gain. Then say maybe when they say their time is valuable … you say maybe … NO!”

Perhaps alluding to Perry’s “Swish Swish” lyrics, which include “Karma’s not a liar / She keeps receipts,” Vox added. “Yes, I have receipts. I also don’t think the person whose video this is would be doing this on purpose. But, really tho, SHE KNOWS BETTER.”

Vox also took aim at “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars who agreed to appear in the video free of charge, writing, “HOWEVER, apparently drag race girls said they’d do it for free… and local girls said respect my time. Fame chasers vs paper chasers.”

On Wednesday, Vox revealed Perry, 32, to be the pop star culprit.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

“Yo, @katyperry .. just so it’s clear. I had love for you. Your team f—ked up,” Vox tweeted Wednesday.

Vox proceeded to tweet out a series of memes and graphics explaining why unpaid work in exchange for exposure was wrong.

A rep for Perry, who recently boasted about her huge “American Idol” payday, told Page Six, “There is no truth to this.”

Vox did not return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.