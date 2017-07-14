How Rachel Lindsay finally let go and found true love

While viewers are still watching the four final men vie for "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay's heart, the 31-year-old told Fox News she has found true love.

Lindsay revealed to us she found someone special on the reality show but did not drop hints as to who the lucky man is.

She said she was able to fall for her mystery man "because honestly I realized to get out of my head."

She told us on the ESPYs red carpet, “Sometimes you can't think of everything in such a logical way... You have to let go and let your heart lead and that's what I did. I let go of the reigns and let someone else take control.”

Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Texas, was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” before becoming the first African-American "Bachelorette."

The show is down to four competitors and viewers will get to see the highly-anticipated hometown visits next week.



“You saw how hard it was for me to do that it was so hard to pick the final four,” she said. “All I can say is, moving into hometown you will see a family like you've never seen before. Nothing that has ever been on 'Bachelor' history. You will see good families, but they're all great, you will see good times, you will see bad times, you will meet my family. My family is not easy and you're going to see that.”

The final four men— Dean Unglert, Peter Kraus, Bryan Abasolo and Eric Bigger—have all made impressions with viewers. But Unglert captured some viewers' hearts after he opened up to Lindsay about the death of his mother.

“I told people that you'll fall in love with him... You really get the chance to know him and see who he is.”

“The Bachelorette” airs on Monday nights on ABC.

You can follow Blanche Johnson on Twitter @blancheFOXLA.