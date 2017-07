A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The Queen Bey dropped a double dose of beauty early Friday when she posted a colorful image of herself carrying the newest members of the Bey-hive.

Beyoncé posted the stunning Instagram photo of herself cradling twins Sir and Rumi — the second and third children of the “Lemonade” singer and hip-hop legend Jay-Z.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the singer, 35, wrote on Instagram.

