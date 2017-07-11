'Fixer Upper' homeowners claim Chip and Joanna Gaines 'deceived' them into moving to 'Wild West' Waco

The homeowners whose Texas house was featured on the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" say they were not surprised when a drunk driver crashed into their home on Saturday.

Kelly Downs and her husband Ken claim the Waco neighborhood they live in is full of crime and they feel "deceived" by the Gaineses.

"We have been intimidated and harassed," Kelly Downs told the Waco Tribune. "There's a big problem here. It's not safe."

The Downses said they were enticed into moving to Waco because of the opportunity to live in a home designed by the Gaineses.

They moved to the neighborhood a year and a half ago after being selected to appear on the HGTV show.

"This is a Fixer Upper gone bad," she said, adding, "It’s like the Wild West here."

She told the Tribune, "We feel deceived by the city of Waco and [Chip and Joanna Gaines’s firm] Magnolia Realty."

A rep for the Gaineses did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Waco has seen a huge rise in tourism since "Fixer Upper" went on the air in 2013. But not everyone in town is happy about the Gaineses putting Waco on the map and couples like the Downses moving in.

"People have complained about their taxes going up because we moved here," Kelly Downs told the Tribune. "Store owners have complained about taxes."

