'Big Bang Theory's' Melissa Rauch announces pregnancy after suffering miscarriage

Melissa Rauch revealed she is expecting her first child.

The "Big Bang Theory" star said she was reluctant to share the news with her fans after suffering a miscarriage.

"When I thought about having to share the news about expecting this baby, all I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did," Rauch wrote in an essay for Glamour magazine. "It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here."

The 37-year-old said having a miscarriage was "one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life."

She decided to publicly share her experience to let other women in her situation know, "You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now."

The actress, who is married to writer Winston Beigel, said the experience made her "grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms."

Rauch is due in the fall.