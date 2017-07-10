Madrid rock show tragedy: Acrobat dies during festival featuring Green Day

An acrobat fell to his death during a music festival in Madrid on Friday that featured the rock band Green Day.

The organizers of the music festival say they decided not to cancel the Green Day's set following the accident "for security reasons."



Green Day later wrote on Twitter: "we just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident."

The organizers of the Mad Cool festival expressed their condolences to the acrobat's family in a statement Saturday, saying they "regret the terrible accident."

Spanish national television showed images of what appeared to be the acrobat falling from a box suspended several meters in the air.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

