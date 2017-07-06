Andrew Garfield: 'I am a gay man right now just without the physical act'

Andrew Garfield says he isn’t gay, but portraying a gay character for the play “Angels in America” has the actor speaking out about his sexuality.

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” he told Out. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well."

He described his social life these days as he’s playing the character Prior Walter, a man living with AIDS.

"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch ‘Ru,’" Garfield said. "I mean every single series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that’s all."

The British actor previously dated Emma Stone. The two first began dating in 2011 but called it quits in 2015. In October 2016, Stone referred to her ex as “someone I still love very much.”

In December 2016, Garfield expressed a similar affection for the actress. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter which actor or actress he’d like to be stranded on an island with he replied, “Emma Stone. I love Emma. She's all right. She can come.”

